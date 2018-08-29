Samsung Electronics to Pay $29 Mln to US Consumers for Price Fixing Scheme

South Korea's Samsung Electronics will reportedly pay 29 million dollars to consumers in the U.S. state of Washington for a price-fixing scheme.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday that Samsung will pay 29 million dollars as part of the attorney general's price-fixing lawsuit against seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes, or CRTs, a technology once ubiquitous in television screens and computer monitors.
The lawsuit filed by the attorney general office alleges that Samsung and six other companies including LG, Panasonic and Toshiba, engaged in a price-fixing scheme to drive up the cost of CRTs from 1995 to 2007. It claimed that the price-fixing conspiracy caused millions of Washington consumers to be overcharged for their CRT televisions and computer monitors over the 12 years.
The seven companies will pay a total of 39-point-65 million dollars.