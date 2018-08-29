Samsung Electronics to Pay $29 Mln to US Consumers for Price Fixing Scheme

South Korea's Samsung Electronics will reportedly pay 29 million dollars to consumers in the U.S. state of Washington for a price-fixing scheme.Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday that Samsung will pay 29 million dollars as part of the attorney general's price-fixing lawsuit against seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes, or CRTs, a technology once ubiquitous in television screens and computer monitors.The lawsuit filed by the attorney general office alleges that Samsung and six other companies including LG, Panasonic and Toshiba, engaged in a price-fixing scheme to drive up the cost of CRTs from 1995 to 2007. It claimed that the price-fixing conspiracy caused millions of Washington consumers to be overcharged for their CRT televisions and computer monitors over the 12 years.The seven companies will pay a total of 39-point-65 million dollars.