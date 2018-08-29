S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Hits 10-Month High in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus hit a ten-month high in July on the back of solid growth in exports and a recovery in global trade.According to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to eight-point-76 billion dollars in July, up from seven-point-25 billion dollars from a year ago.It is the highest since September last year when the figure stood at 12-point-29 billion dollars, with the country maintaining a current account surplus for 77 straight months since March 2012.The rise was mainly led by the goods account surplus, which increased to eleven-point-43 billion dollars in July, the largest since November last year, as goods exports jumped 14-point-eight percent on-year on the back of solid global demand for semiconductors.The service account, however, marked a deficit of three-point-12 billion dollars, down from three-point-29 billion dollars a year ago and 2-point-45 billion dollars of the previous month.