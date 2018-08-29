Security Command General Arrested for Alleged Surveillance of Civilians

Photo : YONHAP News

A former military security command general was arrested Wednesday on charges of conducting illegal surveillance of civilians.A general military court issued an arrest warrant for Major General So Gang-won, who served as the chief of staff of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command(DSC), for charges of abuse of power and obstruction of exercise of rights.The court accepted the request for So's arrest, saying the suspect could destroy evidence or flee.So is accused of conducting illegal surveillance of bereaved families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014 while serving as the DSC chief.A military probe team said that the DSC set up a task force on the ferry incident at its headquarters in late April 2014 and mobilized its regional and intelligence units to carry out surveillance activities. Investigators said they have confirmed So's active involvement in the civilian surveillance operation as head of the DSC unit in the southwestern Gwangju and Jeolla regions.