International UN Committee Voices Concern over China's Continued Deportation of N. Koreans

A United Nations committee has expressed concerns over China's continued forcible deportation of North Korean escapees.



The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination released its inspection results on China's human rights conditions on the Web site of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday.



The committee said that it is expressing concerns on reports that China is continuing to forcibly repatriate North Korean refugees in spite of the non-refoulement principle, which forbids refugees from being sent back to their homeland.



The UN has repeatedly voiced concerns over the issue, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said last year that North Koreans who illegally crossed into China were not refugees.