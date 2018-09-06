S. Korean Envoy: Inter-Korean Summit Set for Sep. 18-20 in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean delegation to Pyongyang returned after holding a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. The delegation chief said that Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in North Korea for three days later this month. However, as our Kim Bum-soo reports, it remains to be seen if the third round of talks between Moon and Kim will provide a breakthrough in the stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong says the upcoming inter-Korean summit has been set for September 18th to 20th.[Sound bite: Chung Eui-yong - Head, Presidential National Security Office (Korean)]"First, the South and the North agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit for three days from September 18th to 20th in Pyongyang and for summit preparations in security, protocol, communication and news reporting, there will be high-level consultations at the truce village of Panmunjeom early next week."After returning from his day trip to Pyongyang Wednesday night, the national security chief briefed reporters about his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.He said that the summit will focus on checking on the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration signed during the inter-Korean summit in April, as well as, ways to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: Chung Eui-yong - Head, Presidential National Security Office (Korean)]"Chairman Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his resolute intentions for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and also expressed that he will continue close cooperation not only with South Korea but also with the U.S."The third inter-Korean summit between Moon and Kim comes as denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang hit a snag over which side should make concessions first.[Sound bite: Chung Eui-yong - Head, Presidential National Security Office (Korean)](Reporter: What is Chairman Kim Jong-un's thoughts about the declaration of the end of the Korean War?)"Chairman Kim Jong-un dismissed worries raised by some in the U.S. and South Korea that ending the Korean war would lead to a weakened South Korea-U.S. alliance and the U.S. troop pullout, saying that the claim is irrelevant from ending the war."American officials have been cautious as a peace treaty may lead to the North demanding the removal of U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula.South Korea had sought to declare the end of the Korean War, possibly at this month's UN General Assembly, where the two Koreas, the U.S. and potentially China could sign a formal peace treaty. However, Chung said that conditions are not ripe for such a multilateral gathering to take place.The young North Korean leader was also cited as saying that he wants to achieve denuclearization before President Donald Trump's first term in office ends.Kim also highlighted that he and his entourage have not brought up any negative arguments about the American president while expressing confidence that the trust between him and Trump will be maintained despite difficulties.Led by Chung, the five-member delegation met with Kim and delivered a personal letter from Moon.During the visit, the two sides also agreed that the inter-Korean liaison office at the North's Gaeseong Industrial Complex will open before the summit.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.