Viktor Ahn to Return to S. Korea

South Korea-born short track skater Viktor Ahn, who is a naturalized Russian citizen, is planning to wrap up his career in Russia and return to South Korea.Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia’s skating union as saying Wednesday that regrettably, Ahn has decided to end his career and has no intention to stay in Russia to start a coaching career. The union chief added Ahn wants to raise his child in South Korea.Ahn, who won three gold medals and a bronze medal representing South Korea at the 2006 Winter Olympics became a Russian citizen in 2011, blaming factionalism and corruption in the South Korean skating circle.Representing Russia at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, Ahn grabbed three gold medals and a bronze medal.Ahn was among Russian athletes who were not invited to compete at this year’s PyeongChang Winter Games for alleged involvement in Russia’s state-sponsored doping program.