Kim Jong-un Hopes Denuclearization within Trump's Term

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told a visiting South Korean delegation he hopes to improve ties with the U.S. by realizing denuclearization before President Donald Trump’s term ends in January 2021.That's according to the head of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong who cited Kim as making the remarks when they met in Pyongyang on Wednesday.Chung told reporters in Seoul on Thursday that Kim made clear that his trust toward Trump remains unchanged, stressing that though negotiations with the U.S. have run into difficulties lately, his trust toward Trump will be maintained.According to Chung, the North Korean leader had stressed that he had never spoken ill of Trump to his aides or to anyone ever.