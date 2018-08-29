Two Koreas Working To Ease Border Tension

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says that it is devising a comprehensive plan to ease military tension at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) as proposed at recent inter-Korean high-level military talks.The plan will detail when and how to put into practice an earlier inter-Korean agreement on withdrawing troops and disarming border guard posts at the Joint Security Area as well as a joint project to excavate the remains of troops in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.At general-level military talks in July, South and North Korea agreed to a set of tension-easing measures as a way to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration produced at April's inter-Korean presidential summit.Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said that the two Koreas are negotiating an appropriate timeframe and execution strategy.Choi made the statement in a news briefing Thursday in response to a question about Presidential Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong's announcement that the two Koreas will agree on detailed measures to build mutual trust and reduce military tensions at an upcoming inter-Korean summit set for later this month.