Defense Ministry to Increase No. of Female Officers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry announced Thursday it plans to increase the number of enlisted female officers.While speaking at an event celebrating the 68th anniversary of the creation of the Women's Army Corps, Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk said that the percentage of female officers will be increased from five-point-five percent in 2017 to around nine percent by 2022 under a defense reform initiative.The vice minister said that career barriers will be eliminated, allowing for greater numbers of female soldiers to be assigned to key units and positions.He also stressed that the ministry will make efforts to improve the working conditions of all women in the military.