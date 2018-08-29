Prosecutors Seek 20-Year Prison Sentence for Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for former President Lee Myung-bak who has been indicted on 16 charges, including embezzlement and bribery.Prosecutors made the call on Thursday during a hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court, saying a stern trial is inevitable for such an unprecedented corruption case.Prosecutors said Lee violated the values of the Constitution by abusing the authority of the president vested by the people to seek out personal benefits.They also asked the court to order the former president to pay a 15 billion won fine and forfeit some eleven billion won.Lee was indicted for embezzling nearly 35 billion won from auto parts company DAS, which he is suspected of owning, and for evading some three billion won in taxes.He is also accused of pocketing eleven billion won in bribes, including lawsuit expenses Samsung paid on behalf of DAS and special funds from the National Intelligence Service.