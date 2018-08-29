Gov't: One S. Korean Tourist Slightly Injured from Japan Quake

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said a South Korean tourist in Japan has suffered a minor injury from the powerful earthquake that struck the northern island of Hokkaido early Thursday.A ministry official said authorities in Seoul and the South Korean consulate general in Sapporo have respectively set up teams to protect overseas South Korean nationals and to follow developments on the site.The official said the only South Korean casualty so far is the one wounded tourist, who is reported to have cracked his or her teeth after smashing into a wall.After consultation with Japanese authorities, the consulate general in Sapporo has set up two temporary shelters at a local high school and community center to be used by South Korean tourists in the region.Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul has sent out text messages to South Korean citizens visiting or staying in the Hokkaido area, alerting them to take safety precautions.