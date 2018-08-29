Pres. Moon Vows to Build Inclusive Society

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on all government agencies to devise mid- to long-term road maps for building what he called an inclusive country, which he says will be a key value of his government.At a meeting with officials and experts at the top office on Thursday, Moon said in order to build a sustainable society, the state must be responsible for the people’s entire life cycle.Referring to his administration's expansion of national health insurance coverage and launch of a program to support dementia patients and their families, Moon said those were initial steps to lay the foundation for an inclusive nation.The president added while income inequality and the gap between the rich and the poor remain to exist in society, there's a pressing need to reinforce the social safety net so that every South Korean will feel safe and be hopeful about their future.Moon then urged government agencies to create consensus and understanding over inclusion and gather public support on the matter.