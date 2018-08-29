Prosecutors Raid Supreme Court Over Slush Fund Allegations

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided the Supreme Court and the National Court Administration(NCA) on Thursday as part of an on-going investigation into allegations the top court illegally funneled cash and misappropriated budgets.It is the first time a raid has been carried out on the Supreme Court and the National Court Administration(NCA) since the prosecutorial probe was launched in June.The prosecution is probing allegations stemming from written evidence that former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae created slush funds with money illicitly collected from several lower courts and stored the funds in NCA coffers.The cash, presumed to be worth several hundreds of million won, was allegedly used for the top court's external activities and as incentives for high-ranking judges supporting Yang's drive to establish an appellate court.