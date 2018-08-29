Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.18%

South Korean stocks fell Thursday following a technology stock sell-off overnight in U.S. markets.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell four-point-16 points, or point-18 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-287-point-61.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also dropped, losing four-point-82 points, or point-59 percent. It closed at 815-point-18.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124 won.