Top Office: Chung to Act as Messenger for Trump, Kim

The presidential office says national security adviser Chung Eui-yong has been delivering private correspondence between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.At a briefing Thursday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said President Trump told President Moon Jae-in during a phone call on Tuesday that he had a message for the North Korean leader.The spokesperson added Chung, who visited Pyongyang Wednesday as President Moon's special envoy, delivered that message to Kim Jong-un.Kim then said during the phone conservation Tuesday, Trump had asked Moon to serve as the "chief negotiator" between the U.S. and North Korea.In a briefing earlier Thursday following his cross-border trip, Chung said the North Korean leader asked him to deliver a message to Washington.According to the presidential spokesperson, Chung will speak over the phone with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton at 8 p.m. Thursday to brief him on the outcome of his trip to Pyongyang and to deliver the message from the North Korean leader.