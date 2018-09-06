Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Top Office: Chung to Act as Messenger for Trump, Kim

Write: 2018-09-06 16:35:13Update: 2018-09-06 17:13:35

Top Office: Chung to Act as Messenger for Trump, Kim

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says national security adviser Chung Eui-yong has been delivering private correspondence between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

At a briefing Thursday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said President Trump told President Moon Jae-in during a phone call on Tuesday that he had a message for the North Korean leader.

The spokesperson added Chung, who visited Pyongyang Wednesday as President Moon's special envoy, delivered that message to Kim Jong-un.

Kim then said during the phone conservation Tuesday, Trump had asked Moon to serve as the "chief negotiator" between the U.S. and North Korea.

In a briefing earlier Thursday following his cross-border trip, Chung said the North Korean leader asked him to deliver a message to Washington.

According to the presidential spokesperson, Chung will speak over the phone with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton at 8 p.m. Thursday to brief him on the outcome of his trip to Pyongyang and to deliver the message from the North Korean leader.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick