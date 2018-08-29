Ex-DSC Chief Secretly Visited Army Units During Martial Law Planning

Photo : KBS News

The former chief of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command(DSC) is found to have visited infantry units that were subject to its martial law plan, as the military intelligence unit was working out the details of the plan.KBS reported Wednesday about records it obtained that confirm Cho Hyun-chun visited a number of infantry units in February 2017 amid nationwide protests against former president Park Geun-hye.A joint team of military and public prosecutors probing the DSC's martial law document believes that Cho visited these units to determine whether they could be helpful in mapping out the martial law plan.It's considered highly unusual for the chief of the DSC, which mainly deals with intelligence, to visit infantry units.Investigators conducted a search of the units on Wednesday and also questioned one of the commanders of the infantry units.