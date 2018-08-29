Science Science Ministry Launches Task Force to Foster Innovative Growth

The government has launched a task force to help expand South Korea’s innovative economy.



Established under the Ministry of Science and Information Communications Technology(ICT), the task force is a manifestation of government efforts to cultivate 10-thousand capable individuals who can lead innovative growth in the country over the next five years.



Through the end of 2018, members of the task force – a mix of government officials and civilian experts – will pool their intellectual resources and devise methods and procedures on how to foster human capital across multiple sectors, including digital technologies, medicine, automobiles, and energy.



An additional task force, to engage in discourse on developing the data economy and artificial intelligence(AI), was launched the same day.



Second Vice Minister of Science and ICT Min Won-ki, who is leading both task forces, said roadmaps will be established and carried out smoothly, hoping those efforts will help create new industries that integrate data with AI.