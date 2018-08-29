Domestic Survey: 60% of Security Guards, Sweepers in S. Korea Harassed at Work

A new survey shows six out of ten security guards or street cleaners in Seoul have experienced harassment at their workplace.



The Korea Labor Institute carried in its monthly magazine on Thursday the result of the survey, conducted on around 330 public sweepers, security guards and other manual laborers handling facility management between January and April.



Nearly 60 percent of them said they had suffered workplace harassment at least once.



The types of harassment ranged from excessive punishment over minor mistakes to discrimination based on their academic background, gender and age. Around 16 percent also said they were threatened over their plans to join a labor union.



Nearly four out of five security guards said they experienced workplace harassment, higher than public sweepers’ 54 percent.