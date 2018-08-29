Politics Japanese Destroyer to Participate in S. Korean Event Bearing ‘Rising Sun’ Flag

A Japanese warship set to attend a naval event on Jeju Island next month has sparked controversy in South Korea for flying the ‘Rising Sun’ flag.



A South Korean military source said Thursday that the destroyer belonging to Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force will take part in the Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Review along with some 50 additional vessels from South Korea and abroad.



The source confirmed the destroyer bearing the 'Rising Sun' flag will be present during the event from October 10th to 14th.



According to the same source, a similar case has already happened twice at the same naval event, once in 1998 and again in 2008. The source explained that, as the flag is the official flag for the Japanese Navy, South Korea cannot ban the ship from bearing it.



Employed by the Imperial Japanese government and throughout World War II, the flag is regarded by many to represent Japan’s colonial past.