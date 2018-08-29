International S. Korea-Assisted Vietnamese Think Tank Presents Development Plans

The head of a South Korea-assisted think tank that's being set up in Vietnam has issued assurances over the autonomy of its management as well as its fiscal stability.



Kum Dong-wha, the head of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology(VKIST), presented the institution’s development plans on Thursday at a workshop in Seoul hosted by Daejeon-based KIST, its parent entity.



VKIST was launched at Hanoi’s request in 2014 as part of the Southeast Asian country’s bid to emulate South Korea’s industrialization based on science and technology.



The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) and KIST plan to inject 35 million U.S. dollars into the project through 2020. President Moon Jae-in attended the ground-breaking ceremony of VKIST during his visit to Vietnam in March.