Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak Denies Embezzlement, Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak has denied any wrongdoing during a final court hearing over the 16 charges leveled against him, including embezzlement and bribery.Reading out a written statement for 15 minutes at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, Lee said he has detested and cautioned against corruption and collusion between politicians and businessmen all his life, adding he feels shame that such allegations are being directed at him.Lee then called on the court and the public not to fall into the trap of what he called the "false image" of him.The ex-president said he will accept responsibility for any personal wrongdoings, but argued what he did as a president should be assessed fairly.He strongly denied he's the real owner of auto parts company DAS and embezzled nearly 35 billion won from the firm, claiming it has been his elder brother’s firm since its establishment 33 years ago.Regarding the charge that he granted a special amnesty to Samsung chief Lee Kun-hee, he said such groundless speculation arouses in him more sadness than anger, claiming he never held a one-on-one meeting with any conglomerate chief or took kickbacks from them.Earlier in the hearing, the prosecution sought a 20-year prison sentence against the former president.