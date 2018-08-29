Top Court Drops Practice of Being Briefed on Major Case Proceedings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean courts will no longer have to report major case proceedings to the National Court Administration.According to the Supreme Court-affiliated administrative body on Thursday, it will abolish rules that say it must be kept up-to-date on the progress of important cases.Critics have long said the practice infringes on the independence of the courts.The move comes amid speculation the top court under former chief Yang Seung-tae kept tabs on judges and pressured them to hand down rulings that would be politically favorable to the former Park Geun-hye administration.