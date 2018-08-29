Politics VOA: US Calls on S. Korea to Observe "Sectoral Sanction" over Railroad Research with N. Korea

The United States appears to be adopting to a tougher stance on Seoul’s plan to conduct joint research with Pyongyang on railroads in North Korea.



Voice of America(VOA) asked a State Department official whether the department agrees with the South Korean Unification Ministry’s stance that the joint railroad research project is not subject to UN sanctions on the North.



The official told VOA that the U.S. expects all UN members to fully implement North Korea sanctions, including “sectoral goods banned under UN Security Council resolutions.”



The official also said Washington expects “all nations to take their responsibilities seriously” to help end the North’s illegal nuclear and missile programs.



UN sanctions on North Korea regarding sectoral goods have been in place since early 2016 and impose tough restrictions on certain North Korean economic sectors, such as minerals and textiles.



South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the joint railroad research project is being pursued based on the principle of abiding by the UN sanctions, adding Seoul is closely discussing the issue with the U.S. and other countries.