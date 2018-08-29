Gov't Launches Special Committee on Income-Led Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has launched a special committee on income-led growth despite criticism from the opposition bloc over its effectiveness.Former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Hong Jang-pyo, who was called back to lead the committee, declared during a ceremony on Thursday that the previous economic growth paradigm had hit a dead-end.He said trickle-down effects from exporters’ income are no longer working, adding the disparities between companies and households, conglomerates and small- and mid-sized firms and regular workers and non-regular workers are stumbling blocks to future growth.He said income-led growth will improve income distribution and help growth potential by bolstering investment in people, noting it's the right path to take for the South Korean economy.Installed under the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, the committee is mandated to refine and set the government’s income-led growth policies and offer mid- and long-term roadmaps based on public consensus.In addition to Hong, the committee consists of 28 plain members, including government officials, scholars and civic activists.