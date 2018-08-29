Trump Thanks Kim Jong-un for 'Unwavering Faith'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un via Twitter for voicing "unwavering faith" in him and promised to continue to work together.The North Korean leader expressed these sentiments Wednesday to a special South Korean envoy to Pyongyang led by chief presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong.During the talks, Kim reportedly told Chung's delegation that although nuclear negotiations with the U.S. have encountered difficulties, his faith in Trump remains unchanged and he remains firmly committed to denuclearization.Kim added that he hopes to denuclearize the Korean peninsula before the end of Trump's first term.Meanwhile, AFP reported Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said an enormous amount of work remains to be done to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.Speaking at a press event in New Delhi, India, Pompeo said although there have not been any nuclear and missile tests in the North recently, working to convince Kim to make the strategic shift towards a brighter future for the people of North Korea continues.