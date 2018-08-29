US Envoy on N. Korea to Visit Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.' new envoy to North Korea will visit Seoul next week to discuss efforts to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Friday that Stephen Biegun, who was named the U.S. special representative to North Korea last month, will make a three-day visit to Seoul.The ministry said Biegun is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon on Monday and hold a meeting with South Korean officials the next day.The ministry said the two sides will share their assessments on the South’s recent envoy to Pyongyang and hold in-depth discussions on cooperation between Seoul and Washington in efforts to denuclearize North Korea.The U.S. State Department said Thursday that Biegun will travel to Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo from Monday through Saturday to meet with his counterparts and continue diplomatic efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.