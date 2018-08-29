Leaders of China, Russia Send Congratulatory Messages to Kim Jong-un on Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the North Korean regime.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that in the message, Xi said the party and government of China are giving high priority to the friendly and cooperative relations between the two nations, and it is the unshakable policy of the Chinese party and government to successfully defend, cement and develop their bilateral relations.Xi reportedly said that he has a willingness to promote the sound and stable development of the China-North Korea relationship together with Kim to promote regional peace and stability.KCNA said Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory message to Kim and reaffirmed his country's commitment to further develop ties with Pyongyang.The report said that Putin expressed his conviction that the two sides could further expand bilateral dialogue and constructive cooperation in diverse areas through joint efforts.