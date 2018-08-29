S. Korea's Spy Chief Departs for Japan to Brief on N. Korea Trip

The chief of South Korea's intelligence agency departed for Tokyo on Sunday to brief Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the outcome of last week's trip to North Korea by South Korea's presidential delegation.National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon is set to meet Abe on Monday in the capacity of President Moon Jae-in's special envoy to explain the outcome of his latest trip to Pyongyang.Suh is also expected to ask for Japan's cooperation in efforts to resume denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang in the meeting.The spy chief was among the five-member presidential delegation led by Moon's chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who made a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.During the meeting with the delegation, Kim reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization, and hoped the process will be completed before United States President Donald Trump's current term ends in early 2021.Meanwhile, Chung visited China on Saturday to offer a similar briefing to Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.