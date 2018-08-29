ICBMs Not Displayed in N. Korean Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly held a military parade Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the regime, but no intercontinental ballistic missiles were displayed in the parade.AFP and Japan's Kyodo News said that ICBMs were not mobilized for the event held Sunday morning at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.Kyodo said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the parade from a viewing stand, but did not give a speech.A source in Seoul said that the number of troops mobilized for the latest parade is believed to be slightly larger than that for the February event honoring the Army.In the February parade marking the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Army, North Korea mobilized 12-thousand troops and showcased Hwasong-14 and the Hwasong-15 ICBMs.