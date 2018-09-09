British Woman Tests Negative for MERS in Preliminary Examination

Photo : YONHAP News

A British woman who showed symptoms of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) tested negative in a preliminary examination on Monday following the confirmation of South Korea's first MERS case in three years.A 61-year-old South Korean man was confirmed to be infected with the lethal virus on Saturday after returning from a business trip to Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates.The British woman took the same flight as the man to enter South Korea on Friday, but was not considered to have come in direct contact with him. However, she has been quarantined and treated at the National Medical Center as a suspected MERS case after displaying symptoms of a fever and cough.