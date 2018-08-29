'N. Korean Leader to Consider Offer of Inter-Korean Parliamentary Talks'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly willing to consider a proposal to hold inter-Korean parliamentary talks.An official at the South Korean National Assembly told KBS on Monday that Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang made the proposal via the South Korean presidential delegation that visited Pyongyang last week. Kim reportedly told the delegation that he would consider the offer.The official said that related discussions to facilitate such talks will come after the third inter-Korean summit set for next week. The official added that Assembly Speaker Moon's North Korean counterpart is likely to be Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, or Choe Tae-bok, the chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly.