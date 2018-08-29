Two Koreas' Civic Groups to Hold Joint Event in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A pro-unification civic organization in South Korea will hold a joint event with its North Korean counterpart next month.The Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation(KCRC) said in a statement on Sunday that it has accepted a proposal from its North Korean counterpart of the same name to hold the joint event at the North's Mount Geumgang resort in late October.The statement said the meeting of the two KCRCs from the South and the North will work towards the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed after their historic April 27th summit.The two sides are said to have agreed to hold discussions via fax and email to work out further details.The civic group said the two sides decided to hold the event at the North's Mount Geumgang resort because it is where the first inter-Korean tourism program began and because they hope for the early resumption of the long-suspended program.