Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia to Hold Summit Monday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are set to hold summit talks on Monday to discuss ways to increase their countries' bilateral and regional cooperation.Widodo arrived in Seoul on Sunday on a three-day state visit that reciprocated Moon's state visit to his country in November last year.The presidential office said that with Widodo's visit, Indonesia has become the first ASEAN nation to have exchanged state visits with South Korea since Moon took office in May 2017.In the summit, Moon is expected to ask for the Indonesian president's support for the success of the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. Moon is likely to call for ASEAN nations' support in future discussions for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders are also expected to discuss specific ways to strengthen the countries' special strategic partnership.