21 People Came in Direct Contact with MERS Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have revised the number of people who had come in direct contact with a South Korean man diagnosed with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) from 22 to 21.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Monday that one person was removed from the list of people who had come in direct contact with a 61-year-old man who tested positive for the highly contagious disease on Saturday after returning from a business trip to Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates.The person, who took the same flight as the first MERS patient, was initially thought to be a business class passenger like the diagnosed man, but later confirmed to have traveled in economy.People who came in direct contact with the MERS patient are being quarantined and monitored in their own homes.People who came in indirect contact with the patient, including those that took the same flight, are not being quarantined, although the government plans to monitor their health conditions every day.