Politics

Parties at Odds over Parliamentary Ratification of Summit Agreement

Write: 2018-09-10 10:54:22Update: 2018-09-10 11:14:00

Confrontation between rival parties is intensifying over the government's bid to secure a parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration issued after the historic inter-Korean summit in April.

The government plans to submit a bill seeking the National Assembly's ratification of the summit agreement on Tuesday ahead of the third inter-Korean summit, which is set for next Tuesday to Thursday in Pyongyang.

The ruling Democratic Party is urging opposition parties to join a bipartisan ratification of the planned bill. 

However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party voiced its opposition to the move, saying that it cannot approve the bill without a proper review of the inter-Korean agreement due to the enormous costs involved.

Meanwhile, Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party proposed that the parliament pass a resolution on the North's denuclearization first before discussing how to handle the bill.
