New U.S. Envoy on North Korea to Visit Seoul Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The new U.S. point man on North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Monday.On his first visit to South Korea since taking the post of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea last month, Biegun will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon and pay a courtesy call to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.Lee and Biegun are expected to discuss the outcome of the South Korean presidential envoy's trip to Pyongyang last week while seeking ways to jointly achieve the North's denuclearization and establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two Koreas in Pyongyang later this month, the U.S. envoy may arrive with a message from U.S. President Donald Trump.Wrapping up his three-day trip to Seoul on Wednesday, Biegun is scheduled to travel to Beijing and Tokyo later in the week.