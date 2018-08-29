Japanese Prime Minister Reaffirms Intent to Meet Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe again expressed his intent to personally meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting with South Korean National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon in Tokyo on Monday.The top office said in a briefing that Suh met with Abe as a special envoy for South Korean President Moon Jae-in.Suh stressed the need for improved Japan-North Korea relations during the meeting, telling Abe that improved ties between Tokyo and Pyongyang on top of cooperation among the two Koreas and the U.S. would bring about the most desirable results for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanent peace.Abe actively shared the view and expressed intent to meet with Kim while communication is underway between the leaders of the two Koreas as well as between the leaders of the North and the U.S.In meeting with Abe, Suh explained the results of last week’s trip to North Korea by Moon’s special delegation and conveyed a message from the president, which included the importance of close communication between Seoul and Toyo.In particular, Suh stressed that it is imperative to come up with creative and diverse ways to continuously drive the North toward complete denuclearization, which Kim has reaffirmed his commitment to.