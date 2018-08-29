S. Korean Director's Animated Film Wins Best VR Experience Award in Venice

Photo : YONHAP News

A virtual reality(VR) film directed by South Korea’s Chae Soo-eung received the award for Best VR Experience at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The film, titled "Buddy," was the only Korean flick to be invited to the renowned festival that ended last Saturday.The film’s production company, Redrover, said Buddy was selected out of a total of 30 VR movies which competed for the three awards in the category; Best VR, Best VR Experience and Best VR Story.The 16-minute VR film depicts a lonely mouse by the name of Buddy who overcomes various obstacles by interacting with the viewer in “LibertyLand” the setting for the Hollywood movie “Nut Job.”The Venice International Film Festival introduced the VR category last year, becoming the first of the world’s three prestigious film festivals to do so.