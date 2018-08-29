N. Korean State-Run TV Broadcasts Recorded Footage of Founding Day Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state-run television reported Monday on a military parade which took place in Pyongyang a day before to mark the regime's 70th founding anniversary.For two hours from 9:10 a.m., Korean Central TV aired recorded footage of the parade at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square, in which some 12-thousand soldiers and 50-thousand citizens took part.Analysts say the delayed broadcast and the absence of intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs during the parade were likely intended not to provoke the U.S. amid the two sides' denuclearization efforts.Unlike the past, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also didn't address the crowd. Instead the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam delivered a speech focusing on economic development.As Kim Jong-un returned salutes from the troops, the state-run media highlighted Pyongyang's friendly ties with Beijing, repeatedly showing Kim smiling and talking to Li Zhanshu, the visiting chairman of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee.