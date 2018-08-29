Rival Parties to Discuss Ratification of Panmunjeom Declaration After Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival camps have agreed to discuss the issue of ratifying the Panmunjeom Declaration after the third inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor Bareunmirae Party reached the agreement during a meeting on Monday chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.After the meeting, DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said the three parties agreed not make an issue of the ratification matter ahead of the summit which will take place in Pyongyang for three days, starting next Tuesday.The DP had called for the ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration before the summit while the LKP opposed the idea, stressing that North Korea’s denuclearization steps must come first.