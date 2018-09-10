Gov't Aims to Put End to MERS Fears Before Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety has convened a video conference to discuss ways to prevent the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS).Monday's conference was attended by the deputy heads of the nation’s 17 cities and provinces and officials from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Each city and province decided to operate quarantine teams and the Seoul Metropolitan Government will have all of the capital's districts run respective quarantine teams in the wake of the confirmed case.The central and local governments will closely monitor people who had indirect contact with the 61-year-old man who tested positive for the highly contagious virus on Saturday.Officials will phone them once a day to check whether they are suffering any MERS-related symptoms.For people who came into direct contact with the MERS patient and are being quarantined and monitored in their own homes, the central and local governments will provide daily necessities to lessen their inconvenience.Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged the local governments to exert all-out efforts to contain MERS before the Chuseok holiday in late September, when the nation will see an annual mass migration of holidaymakers to different parts of the country.