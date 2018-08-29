Public Urged to Call 1339 When Possible MERS Symptoms Occur

Anchor: Public fears over MERS have popped up again in South Korea following confirmation of the country's first MERS case in three years. Bae Joo-yon reports that if you suspect you may have been infected, health authorities advise you to wear a face mask and visit your nearest clinic right away or call one-three-three-nine.Report: The early symptoms of MERS are not very different from those of a common cold.The most common symptoms include high fever, coughing and muscle or body aches. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting.Some MERS patients say they felt groggy due to high fever or had serious body aches as if they had been beaten up.If left untreated, MERS patients can suffer digestive problems, kidney inflammation or blood poisoning.If you suspect you may be suffering from MERS, visit your nearby clinic, wearing a mask, or call one-three-three nine, instead of heading straight to the hospital where you could infect others. It's important you get help by having emergency response crews come to your home.Back in 2015 when the nation was hit by a MERS outbreak, some MERS patients traveled to hospitals in Seoul via public transportation, including by subway, and some attended funerals and other places that had large crowds, all of which were actions that led to additional infections.Health authorities recommend that those who don’t suffer symptoms but came in close contact with a MERS patient or with a person who came in direct or indirect contact with a patient to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks from the day of contact.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.