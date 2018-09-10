Presidential Office Invites Party Chiefs to Pyongyang Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has invited parliamentary leaders and ruling and opposition party chiefs to join President Moon Jae-in on his three-day trip to Pyongyang next week.Ahead of the planned inter-Korean summit, Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said Monday that nine assembly leaders and lawmakers are invited to come along.They are National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, the two vice Assembly speakers, the leaders of all five political parties and Kang Seok-ho who heads the Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.Im said the top office sincerely asks them to join the president's summit trip.He said the invitation may carry a political burden or could conflict with individual schedules, but he urged them to join for a greater cause, especially at a critical time for denuclearization and when a new chapter is opening for the two Koreas.Meanwhile, another senior presidential official said the size of the South Korean delegation to Pyongyang will be about 200 people and expressed hope for corporate executives to also join.South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Pyongyang for three days starting Tuesday next week to hold meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.