21 People Under Quarantine After Close Contact with MERS Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Since South Korea confirmed its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS in over three years on Saturday, the patient, as well as 21 people who came into close contact with him have been placed under quarantine. The central and local governments, in cooperation with health authorities discussed measures on Monday to prevent a nationwide outbreak.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adjusted the number of people who came into close contact with the 61-year-old man diagnosed with MERS down from 22 to 21.Authorities said on Monday that one of the people who had been put under quarantine was taken off the list, after confirmation that person did not come within a two-meter radius of the patient during their flight from Dubai last Friday.The person, however, will be subject to the authorities' daily checks intended to prevent MERS spreading further.The interior minister, heads of metropolitan and provincial governments and health authorities also decided Monday to seek ways to prevent an outbreak, with each city and province agreeing to operate their own quarantine teams.Since the confirmed MERS case occurred in Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will have each district run its own quarantine team.Cities and provinces where the 21 people who came into close contact with the patient reside plan to match each person to a government employee to help them stay in touch with a local health center and police.Those under quarantine at home will be provided with daily necessities to lessen their inconvenience.At the meeting, Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged local governments to exert all-out efforts to bring MERS under control before the Chuseok holiday in less than two weeks.Also on Monday, the National Fire Agency ordered the nation's emergency personnel to be prepared, such as advising people to minimize human contact and to call an ambulance if they suspect they might have MERS.Emergency workers are also required to be aware of the nearest hospitals that are equipped to treat MERS patients, to put on their protective gear when transferring a suspected patient and to thoroughly sanitize their vehicle and equipment afterwards.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.