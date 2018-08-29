Moon to Hold Talks with Indonesian President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo met for talks in Seoul on Monday.After an official ceremony at Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, welcoming President Widodo's state visit to South Korea, the two leaders moved to the presidential office for summit talks.President Moon is expected to call for Jakarta and ASEAN's support for the upcoming inter-Korean summit and efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon and Widodo are also expected to discuss ways to solidify their "special strategic partnership."A joint news conference is scheduled after the summit.The Indonesian president will stay in South Korea until Tuesday.