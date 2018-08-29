Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.31%

South Korean stocks were mixed Monday as markets await revisions to the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and trade tensions linger between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose seven-point-08 points, or point-31 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-288-point-66.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-seven points, or point-33 percent. It closed at 816-point-16.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-four won.