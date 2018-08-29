Confirmation Hearings Held for Constitutional Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

Confirmation hearings were held at South Korea's National Assembly on Monday for two Constitutional Court justice nominees, Lee Seok-tae and Kim Ki-young.During Lee's hearing, a lawmaker from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party raised questions over the nominee's political neutrality, pointing out that both Lee and President Moon Jae-in served as presidential secretaries under the former Roh Moo-hyun administration.The opposition lawmaker said there are concerns the Moon administration may be attempting to exert power over the judiciary.Lee said he understands the concerns and pledged to do his best to prove they are groundless and unnecessary.The other nominee Kim, meanwhile, admitted his wife had falsely registered their address to have their children enter a private elementary school, and apologized for the wrongdoing.Confirmation hearings for two other Constitutional Court justice nominees are scheduled for Tuesday and a hearing for the court's chief justice nominee Yoo Nam-seok is scheduled for Wednesday.