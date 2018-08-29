Ruling Party Chief Encourages Opposition Leaders to Join Trip to Pyongyang

Photo : KBS News

The head of South Korea's ruling party says he will try to persuade opposition leaders to accompany President Moon Jae-in to the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Meeting with reporters on Monday, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan, however, was quick to add that he can’t force them to tag along.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s emergency chief Kim Byong-joon and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party chief Sohn Hak-kyu said earlier they won’t accept the top office’s invitation extended to nine assembly leaders and lawmakers to join the three-day trip.Lee said he will try to encourage them to go, noting it's not desirable for the National Assembly to be divided on issues of foreign affairs and security. He also said the opposition will have a deeper understanding of the related issues once they return from the North.