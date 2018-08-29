Cause of Fatal Marine Chopper Crash to Be Announced Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military plans to announce next week the result of its investigation into a recent fatal crash involving a Marine helicopter.An official from the Marine Corps revealed the plan on Monday, adding Defense Minister Song Young-moo will be briefed on it in advance this week.Since August sixth, a joint inspection committee consisting of around 40 government and military officials and civilian experts has been looking into the Marineon helicopter crash that occurred within a military unit in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province in July.The inspectors are open to various possibilities regarding the cause of the crash, including possible defects with the chopper’s basic design, structure or equipment.They are also known to be reviewing a possibility the use of multiple components assembled in several different countries might have caused structural vulnerability of Surion helicopters, the original form of the Marineon.The crash occurred as the Marine Corps plans to introduce 28 more Marineon choppers by 2023.