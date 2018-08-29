Moon, Widodo Highlight Seoul-Jakarta Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the close relationship between South Korea and Indonesia.At the beginning of his summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, Moon said Indonesia is a very precious friend for South Korea and a core cooperation partner for his New Southern Policy.Noting the 45th anniversary of their bilateral ties, Moon said the two countries have developed significant cooperation in various areas over the years, including on the economy and military.He called the recently-concluded Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games another festival for peace and harmony of Asia following the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and thanked the Indonesian government and public for their support for the joint Korean teams during the Asian Games.Moon also offered condolences to the victims and families of the recent earthquakes in Indonesia.Noting it's his third trip to South Korea, the Indonesian president said he will push to shore up Seoul-Jakarta ties and produce specific changes.He also thanked South Korea for its support for the success of the Asian Games.